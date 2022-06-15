Her Husband Is Financially Supporting His Ex-Girlfriend And She’s Curious If She Should Be On Board With This Or Not

A woman dated her husband for 2 years before marrying him, and her husband really is a kind and generous guy.

Her husband is so kind, in fact, that he’s currently financially supporting his ex-girlfriend and all of her children, which aren’t his at all.

This all started out with her husband asking her if she was alright with him offering his ex-girlfriend a job at his company.

She was alright with that, but then she learned that her husband was doing far more for his ex than she was even aware of, and he wasn’t being completely upfront with her about it.

“They dated before we met but she cheated and left him for the other guy,” she explained. “They weren’t in contact while we were dating but she resurfaced a few months after we got married asking him for help.”

“That’s when he gave her a job in his business. My husband isn’t rich but we are comfortable. I get helping someone out occasionally but this feels like too much…”

After her husband gave his ex a job, he then revealed to her a few more things that he was giving his ex money for.

He paid for his ex’s dog to have surgery, claiming that he’s such a dog lover that he didn’t want to see her dog in pain.

Then he paid for his ex’s car insurance, offering up the excuse that her kids needed to be driven places.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.