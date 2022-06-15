He Wants To Get Matching Tattoos With His Ex-Girlfriend And His Current Girlfriend Does Not Approve

An 18-year-old guy just graduated from high school, and earlier on in his senior year, he began dating a girl his own age.

Over the course of his relationship with her, they wound up pregnant, which was entirely accidental and not planned at all.

He and his girlfriend chose to keep their baby, which they later learned was a little girl. They selected a name for their daughter, but sadly, his girlfriend lost their baby.

Right after the loss of his daughter, he and his girlfriend broke up, though they have stayed friendly with one another and they do text back and forth to check in occasionally.

“Fast forward to about 3 months ago, I entered a relationship with my current girlfriend and I did let her know straight away what had happened in my last relationship, just so there weren’t any surprises or me hiding anything,” he explained.

“She was already on the offense, saying that I should just forget about it and let it be, that it “didn’t matter” anymore.”

Several weeks back, his ex-girlfriend texted him to ask if he would like to get a matching tattoo with her in honor of their daughter.

His ex suggested getting their daughter’s name together, and his ex thought it would be a great “last memory” for them both.

He and his ex won’t be going to college close to one another, and they’re sure they will no longer speak as much when college starts for them both.

