A 25-Year-Old Indiana Resident Sustained Severe Injuries After Heroically Saving 5 Children From A House Fire

Lafayette, Indiana, resident Nick Bostic was driving down Union Street just after midnight when he noticed fire billowing from a neighboring home.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, the twenty-five-year-old did not waste any time and instantly jumped into action.

“He immediately stopped in the roadway, threw his car in reverse, turned around, and pulled into the driveway,” the Department said in a press release posted to Twitter.

“He could not call 911 and did not want to waste time trying to find someone who could call it in. He knew he had to act.”

Bostic made his way to the back of the home and entered through a back door. He started to yell in hopes of alerting anyone inside and, after receiving no response, considering that the family may have already evacuated.

Still, he did not want to leave it up to chance and forged inside the burning home. There, Bostic found four sleeping children ranging from age one to eighteen.

Their parents were not home at the time of the fire. He quickly woke them before evacuating everyone to the road.

Once outside, though, Bostic learned that a six-year-old girl was left behind inside. Again, he plunged into the house and began rapidly searching for the girl.

Twitter; pictured above is a screenshot of the bodycam footag,e where you can see Nick Bostic rescuing one of the children

