She Went To Disney World For A First Date With A Guy She Met Online And TikTok Is In Love

It is easy to stick with a routine, right? But wouldn’t you agree that sometimes–a lot of times–trying out something different would bring you incredible experiences you have never imagined?

TikTok user Paige Dunigan went through her first date with a guy based on the above reason.

In this 25-second video under the account @paigedunigan_, Paige demonstrated how her date decided to “break the routine” on their first date, which led to a fantastic time.

Her TikTok community also fell in love with the experience and could not agree more with their decision.

Paige first explained that she met this from the dating website, Hinge, and showed us how everything had started with her date, saying, “I’m kinda over the ‘let’s get drinks’ dates, tbh.”

After Paige asked what he had in mind for their first date, the guy proposed the magic word, “Disneyland.”

And since the conversation, all we could see in the video were big smiles and laughter from the sweet duo.

Their emotions were so full and positive that you could feel the excitement by watching this short video.

TikTok; pictured above is a screenshot of the messages between Paige and her date

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.