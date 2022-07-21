A London Man Saved A Bride Stranded On The Side Of The Road And Drove Her To The Wedding

This past weekend, one man named Marksteen Adamson was driving through London traffic at just the right time.

He was on his way to attend a reunion lunch in South East London when, upon stopping at a crosswalk, he noticed a bride on the side of the road.

“She was looking flustered and confused, and I started filming since I thought it would be a great shot seeing her cross the road in her full attire,” Marksteen explained on TikTok.

Little did he know that the bride was actually stranded and in desperate need of his help.

“It turned out that she, her bridesmaids, and her team had been trying to order Uber cabs all day,” Marksteen continued.

In fact, the bride had ordered three Uber cabs that day, all of which were canceled. Now, she was already over forty-five minutes late for her own wedding day.

“Everyone, and most importantly, her husband-to-be, was waiting at Holy Trinity Bromton for her to arrive,” Marksteen said.

So, he immediately jumped in to help. The bride and her two friends hopped into Marksteen’s Land Rover, and he chauffeured them all to the church.

TikTok; pictured above is the stranded bride on her wedding day

