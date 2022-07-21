This Man Refuses To Let His Girlfriend’s Twelve-Year-Old Daughter Move Back In With Them

This thirty-three-year-old man has been dating his thirty-one-year-old girlfriend for four years.

They both live in a wealthy county on the east coast since the man inherited his parents’ million-dollar home.

In turn, he also does not need to work. Meanwhile, his girlfriend is pursuing a nursing degree and is currently a CNA to make ends meet.

And everything in the pair’s relationship was going peachy, except for step-parenting.

The man’s girlfriend has a twelve-year-old daughter who apparently hates him.

“At least once a day, she makes a snide remark on how her mom works, but I don’t, and I am just lazy,” the man explained.

“She also mocks me whenever I have an opinion that is different from hers.”

Apparently, the twelve-year-old acts out physically, too. She allegedly broke two windows in the man’s home, deflated his car tires, and let his dog out of the house, which was later captured by animal control.

“The dog was fine, but all of that is not okay in my book,” the man said.

