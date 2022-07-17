A Norwegian Woman Unknowingly Purchased A Rare Viking Ring During An Online Auction

A Norwegian woman named Mari Ingelin Heskestad was shopping at an online auction when she purchased a collection of old jewelry.

Mari was really only interested in one of the pieces, but it was being offered as part of a set. So, she purchased the entire collection.

Although after receiving the set of jewelry– which consisted of earrings, rings, and necklaces– one ring in particular really stood out to Mari.

“I realized that it was so heavy. It glistened, stood out against the other jewelry, and looked very special,” she said.

So, Mari consulted her dad– who is well-versed in historical artifacts– and it turns out she had bought a historical Viking ring.

After the revelation, she immediately contacted archaeologists from the Vestland County Municipality in Norway.

“It is extremely rare that such things are brought in second-hand. We are impressed that Mari recognized the type of gold and could place its time period so well,” said Sigrun Wolstad, one of the archaeologists.

The ring is a bright yellow gold that appears to twist around itself.

Vestland County Municipality; pictured above is the lot of jewlery

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.