This TikToker Took Their 96-Year-Old Grandma To The Movies And Shared The Heartwarming Story

A TikToker named J recently took their ninety-six-year-old grandma named Ruby to the movies– specifically, the new Elvis film starring Austin Butler.

In a now-viral video, J discusses how taking out an older loved one is not always the easiest feat. But, their experience at the movies can teach people a lot about patience and kindness.

“For a ninety-six-year-old to go anywhere, there needs to be a lot of alignment, right?” J began.

“She needs to feel good, her body needs to not hurt, her body needs to be in the right frame of reference, or else she is not going anywhere.”

Thankfully, though, on the day of the movie, J explained how grandma Ruby hit “the trifecta”– she was feeling great and was all ready to go.

Still, Ruby needed some encouragement along their journey.

For example, after arriving at the theatre, J hopped out of the car and grabbed Ruby’s walker. But, she did not want to use it, even though she should really be in a wheelchair.

“So she started walking very slowly to the movie theatre, and she got tired. I said grandma, just sit down on the walker, and I will push you!” J said.

TikTok; pictured above is J

