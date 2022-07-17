Happy National Ice Cream Day! Here Are Americans’ Favorite Flavors, Toppings, And More

Happy National Ice Cream Day! This frozen treat is unsurprisingly American’s most beloved dessert– and it got its start in the states all the way back in 1777 when the first ice cream advertisement appeared in the New York Gazette.

Up until 1800, the delicacy was considered rare and exotic. Then, insulated ice houses were invented, and the treat rapidly spread throughout the United States.

Now, the dessert comes in numerous forms– like classic scoops, sandwiches, and rolled. Plus, there are now over one thousand creative flavors to choose from.

In honor of the delicious holiday, let’s break down some of America’s favorite flavors, toppings, and ways to eat ice cream.

Just last month, the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) conducted an extensive survey of American ice cream makers, scoop shops, and consumers.

The questionnaires revealed that among ice cream makers and small ice cream shop owners, the top flavor is Cookies N’ Cream. Afterward, Vanilla, Chocolate, Mint Chocolate Chip, and Strawberry follow.

Ice cream consumers’ favorite flavors differ, though. The top flavor among U.S. buyers is overwhelmingly chocolate.

And while the debate between “chocolate or vanilla” is classic, Americans’ second favorite flavor is actually Cookies N’ Cream. Vanilla only came in third, followed by Strawberry and Chocolate Chip.

The most popular sauce topping is also chocolate, surprisingly beating out caramel twenty-six percent to eighteen percent.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.