Being Rejected By A Girl He Had A Crush On Inspired Him To Get In Shape, And Now That He’s Down 62 Pounds, This Girl Is Suddenly Interested In Him

A 21-year-old guy was “pretty overweight” last year during his freshman year of college. When he did go away to college, he met a girl the same age as him named Michelle, and she happened to dorm in the same building as him.

Not only did he and Michelle share the dorm building; but they also shared a lot of classes together since they are in the same college major.

He found himself getting close to Michelle and spending time with her. They would get food with one another and they would study on occasion together too.

“I ended up asking her out but she rejected me,” he explained. “She wasn’t mean about it she was actually really gentle with how she handled it.”

“I kind of think it was because I wasn’t attractive enough and she was talking to much better looking guys.”

“Getting rejected by the girl I liked made me really want to get in shape. I jogged every morning and every night and when the gyms opened back up I was there every day.”

In addition to putting time in at the gym, he made sure to eat a lot healthier. Two years ago from April to the month of August, he managed to lose 62 pounds.

Since most of his weight loss occurred over the summer, none of his classmates really knew about his change.

As he returned to school this year to complete his sophomore year of college, his friends were shocked to see that he was super in shape.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.