Due To Skyrocketing Gas Prices, This Indiana Family Was Forced To Take Out Loans To Cover Their Daughter’s Transportation To Cancer Treatments

In the month of June alone, inflation rose nine percent– exceeding economists’ expectations and forcing more families nationwide to make tough decisions.

And now, one fifteen-year-old’s health hangs in the balance.

Jinger Vincent, an eighth grader from Knox, Indiana, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma over a year ago.

Osteosarcoma is a bone cancer that about four hundred children and teens are diagnosed with each year in the United States.

Since Jinger’s diagnosis, she has undergone numerous surgeries– including the replacement of her femur and a lung operation. Jinger has also been receiving chemotherapy.

But, due to the cost of gas in Knox, Indiana– which now averages about $4.60 per gallon– the Vincent family has been struggling to transport Jinger to her near-daily medical appointments.

In fact, Jinger’s parents– Analiza and Keith– have been forced to take out loans to cover Jinger’s transportation costs. Every week, the family is spending over two hundred dollars on gas alone.

Seeing her parents worry about the bills has been tolling for Jinger.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Jinger

