This Therapist Is Pointing Out The Things You Should Know About Someone 6 Months Into Dating Them

When we are in a relationship, whether it is romantic or a friendship, we are usually confident with how well we know our partner or friend.

Jeff Guenther, a licensed counselor, shared a video titled “12 Things You Should Already Know About Your Partner Six Months into a Relationship” under his popular TikTok account @therapyjeff, which has 1.2 million followers, with a list of need-to-know dating details.

“As a couple’s counselor, I feel like these are some important basics that you want to build on as you continue your relationships,” Jeff claimed in his video.

Jeff continued to explain that if couples could answer nine out of the twelve questions correctly and even answer them for each other, “then you’re doing great,” he said.

Some questions might seem small or basic, as we could easily connect with them, and some seem relatively more profound.

Nevertheless, all questions are important and beneficial, even for an individual’s growth.

Here are the twelve questions for some fun digging from Jeff:

What makes your partner laugh and cry?

What are they passionate about?

