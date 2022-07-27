Ever Since She Got A Job At Hooters, Her Roommate Has Been Making Passive-Aggressive Remarks, So She Finally Told Her Off

A 21-year-old girl landed a job at Hooters not too long ago, and ever since, her roommate named Ivy has been anything but supportive.

Ivy constantly goes out of her way to make the most passive-aggressive comments about her new job, which she only started working at 2 months back.

She and Ivy are both currently in college, and they both need to hold down jobs on top of going to class, as they need to come up with rent money.

“…I decided that I would try a hand at Hooters because I have heard about how much money you can make, and so far, it’s all been true,” she explained.

“I know some people have had really bad experiences but I adore all of my coworkers and have a very healthy work environment.”

Every single time that she leaves to go to work or returns from work, Ivy is right there, ready with another mean thing to say to her about what she’s doing for work.

Ivy accuses her of “making women’s lives harder by enforcing standards,” and she never misses an opportunity to tell her that she’s “losing worth” in her line of work.

If she does try to stand up to herself, Ivy immediately hides behind just making jokes about her, even though they aren’t jokes at all, and what she says is hardly funny.

This past weekend, everything that had been building up between her and Ivy finally boiled right over.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.