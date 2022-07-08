Following The Allegations Against Ezra Miller, People Are Rooting For Elliot Page To Take The Role Of The Flash

The new Flash movie, starring Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, is set to be released on June 23, 2023.

But, the twenty-nine-year-old actor known for his roles in “Perks of Being a Wallflower” and “Afterschool” has recently come under fire following numerous criminal allegations.

Back in March, Ezra was first arrested for disorderly conduct while visiting Hawaii. Then, in April, the actor was arrested yet again due to suspicion of assault.

And finally, last month, Ezra was accused of manipulating and grooming an eighteen-year-old girl named Tokata from North Dakota.

The girls’ parents filed for a protective order on June 7 and stated that “Ezra uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata.”

Since the news leaked last month, along with Ezra’s other arrests, Marvel fans have begun to denounce him as “The Flash.” Instead, many believe that Canadian actor and producer Elliot Page should be given the role.

Elliot is no stranger to superhero films after starring in X-Men: Days of Future Past. The thirty-five-year-old star is also well known for his roles in The Tracey Fragments in 2007, Inception in 2010, and The Umbrella Academy.

One Twitter user named Lissete Sáenz recently suggested Elliot for the role, and the idea has rapidly gained widespread popularity.

Instagram; pictured above is Elliot Page

