This NYC Condo Listed At Nearly $500K Has A Shower In The Kitchen

Have you ever wondered what a cool five hundred thousand dollars could buy you in New York City?

While that budget may sound like plenty, the condos you can actually afford are pretty underwhelming.

In fact, you might even have to deal with some serious “quirks.”

Kristen Rylander, a Douglas Elliman real estate agent in the city that never sleeps, took the TikTok community on a tour of one condo in the West Village priced at four hundred and sixty-five thousand dollars.

And while the location is gorgeous, you definitely have to look past some odd home features.

The listing is a ground-floor studio on Cornelia Street with a total of four hundred and forty-five square feet.

And besides the hefty price, the condo also comes with a monthly maintenance fee of over one thousand dollars. Yikes.

“I think this is a super high maintenance fee for what this apartment is, but we will have to see it in person,” Kristen said before taking her viewers on a tour.

TikTok; pictured above is Kristen

