He Slept With His Sister’s Best Friend, And His Girlfriend Gets Really Upset Every Time They Have To See Her

A 25-year-old guy has spent a little under 2 years with his girlfriend, who is the same age as him. As soon as he started seeing his girlfriend, he was upfront and honest about the fact that he had been seeing his sister’s best friend for about a year.

Although he never exactly dated his sister’s best friend, he did hook up with her regularly, and he only stopped after he felt bad about doing all of this behind his sister’s back.

The truth did come out, and his sister did learn about him and her best friend. That impacted the bond that he has with his sister, which he’s still working on fixing in light of the secret he kept from her.

When he did inform his girlfriend about this relationship that he had prior to seeing her, she was not thrilled, but she seemed accepting of the information he provided to her.

Then, around 3 months into seeing his girlfriend, he had an accident on social media that really did not make his girlfriend feel good.

Basically, he went to see what his sister’s best friend was doing on social media and wound up tagging someone in one of her photos by accident.

As soon as he made that mistake, his sister’s best friend instantly messaged him in what he thought was an effort to rekindle things between them.

“II just told my sister’s best friend that I didn’t mean to tag that and kept it very short,” he explained.

“Then I just blocked her on Facebook for my own good. I told my current girlfriend because it didn’t sit right, and I didn’t want to live with it, it felt kind of wrong that this happened. My girlfriend again wasn’t very happy, but I was happy I told her.”

