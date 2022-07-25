His Girlfriend Wanted To Go On A Photo Shoot With Another Guy And After He Told Her He Wasn’t Comfortable With That, She Dumped Him But Now Wants Him Back

A 30-year-old guy had a 31-year-old girlfriend until she dumped him over some drama related to a photoshoot.

2 days ago, his girlfriend approached him about wanting to go on a photo shoot with some other guy, and she did stop to see how he felt about the matter.

He told his girlfriend that it was strange and he wasn’t totally comfortable with it, but if she agreed to make sure she remained professional throughout the process, he was alright with her going.

Well, his girlfriend instantly freaked out on him and accused him of being envious, and that startled him.

His girlfriend had just asked for his seal of approval, which he had given to her, and he couldn’t understand why she was twisting the situation around.

Right after this happened, his girlfriend dumped him over the phone before saying she was swinging by his place in half an hour to collect her belongings.

“She also proceeds to look at my IG followers and target random girls that I happen to follow but don’t really know and tells me that I’m cheating on her with them,” he explained.

“I’ve never contacted these girls and screenshotted our DM’s. She gets pissed that there wasn’t anything there and calls me a cheater and that I hid all the messages, then proceeded on to messaging the girls.”

“The girls replied back, saying that they didn’t know me and that we never talked. She gets even more pissed and calls me. While on the phone, she makes threats saying she’s going to beat (me) and make a big scene in front of all my neighbors.”

