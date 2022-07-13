Her Boyfriend Keeps Trying To Make It Seem Like The Things She Purchases For Herself Are Things He Bought For Her

A 31-year-old woman has a 30-year-old boyfriend that she has been together with for more than a year now.

She thinks her boyfriend is a great guy and they really do have a good relationship as a whole.

Prior to her beginning to see her boyfriend, he was all about throwing it around that he made a lot of money at his job.

He even purchased some pricey presents for her out of nowhere. For example, if she said anything about a printer or a soup maker, he would simply go out and purchase them for her.

“It felt like love-bombing so I thanked him but also mentioned that they were a bit much and I’d like to spend time together instead of having large gifts,” she explained.

“So he didn’t buy me any more and we started dating, our dates were based on enjoying each other’s company instead. This was perfect.”

Throughout the last year, they have each paid for half of their dates, or they will rotate between who covers the costs of what.

Aside from that, she never bought him anything expensive, and he never bought her anything expensive either, which worked for her.

The issue though comes down to the fact that her boyfriend constantly addresses him buying her things over the last year, though he never did purchase these things for her that he claims he did.

