His Girlfriend Accidentally Peed On Him And Claimed It Was An Accident, But He’s Not Entirely Sure

A 20-year-old guy is dating his girlfriend, who is the same age as them. They both go to college together, and last week, they decided to head back to his apartment to hang out when classes were all finished for the day.

He was pretty exhausted after a full day of classes, so he walked right over to his bed to lie down and relax a bit.

Normally, he tries to squeeze a half-hour long nap into his day right when class finishes up so he can try to recover.

“My girlfriend climbed on top of me and laid down on me, which is fine,” he explained. “I had my arms around her for a couple of minutes, and I think she was taking a nap too.”

“I was hugging her, and I kind of squeezed her. Somehow this caused her to press her head against my chest and start peeing on me.”

As soon as he realized what the heck was going on, he was pretty horrified. He attempted to get his girlfriend off of him, but she had her arms wrapped around him pretty tightly.

So even though he shoved her, she didn’t move at all.

Suddenly, it was all over pretty much as quickly as it started, and he was still left with his jaw on the floor.

“After she was done, I was raising my voice and asking her what the hell she was doing, and she started crying and apologizing, saying it was an accident and it happened because she got excited,” he said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.