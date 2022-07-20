His Girlfriend Insulted His Mom’s Cooking, So He Told Her That She Was Being A Toddler And It Was Best For Her To Go Have A Seat At The Kid’s Table

A 33-year-old man is in a relationship with his 30-year-old girlfriend, but after what just happened at his mom’s house, it’s anyone’s guess as to if they will be staying together.

This man has a 2-year-old son that he had along with one of his closest friends that he never really wound up dating, and they share custody.

His girlfriend has met his son, and they get along wonderfully. Although he has been with his girlfriend for 10 months, she never got to meet his mom and dad due to the pandemic and the fact that they don’t live in the same state.

Pretty recently, his mom asked him to come to visit her in Seattle and bring his girlfriend and son too, so he said yes.

They ended up going over to her house for dinner one night, and that was the first time his girlfriend got to meet his mom.

They all arrived at his mom’s, and things seemed off to a good start. His girlfriend got to meet his entire family.

The dinner setup was such that all 9 of the kids were sitting at one table, and all the adults were seated at a different table.

“My mom served the food, and we ate,” he explained. “It was mainly Filipino food, but she made very plain side dishes as well (mashed potatoes, plain rice, steamed veggies, etc.) for everyone to choose, in case someone didn’t like the Filipino dishes too much.”

His sister-in-law is not really fond of Filipino food, so she always eats the plain sides that his mom makes without any complaints.

