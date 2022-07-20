This Woman’s Husband Sold All Of Her Baby Shower Gifts To Help Pay For A Friend’s Van Repair And Go On A Road Trip

A twenty-seven-year-old woman has been married to her thirty-two-year-old husband for three years. And this year, they are expecting their first baby.

The woman’s family and friends all banded together to throw her a wonderful baby shower, and the woman received a large variety of gifts.

Following the shower, the woman put all of the stuff in her home’s storage area until she could sort through everything. But, after waking up the next day, she realized all of the gifts were gone.

The woman went into panic mode and began frantically calling her husband. Eventually, he returned home with hundreds of dollars in his hands.

“I told him my baby shower gifts were gone, and he said he took them and sold them. All of it– the baskets, books, pajamas, diaper pack, pacifiers,” the woman explained.

She was heartbroken and asked her husband why. His response? He apparently needed the money to help a friend fix his van for a guy’s road trip.

The woman became furious and explained how the pair needed all of those baby essentials. Her husband claimed they already had everything they needed inside the baby nursery and alleged he “had no choice.”

“He said his friends threatened to exclude him from the trip if he did not help them fix the van,” the woman recalled.

She was understandably appalled that her husband would choose a guy’s road trip over their baby shower gifts, and the pair got into a heated argument.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.