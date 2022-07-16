In Honor Of Tinder Turning 10 This Year, A New Study Revealed The Shocking Habits Of American Dating App Users

Did you know that this September, Tinder turns ten years old? Since hitting the marketplace, the dating platform has completely transformed modern romance. But has it been for the worst?

A new study conducted by MyVision has revealed the dating app habits and experiences of Americans across the country.

Unsurprisingly, Tinder was found to be the top-used dating app, followed by Bumble, Hinge, and OkCupid.

And while the apps were created with dating in mind, only sixty-three percent of people use the platforms in hopes of entering a serious relationship.

Fifty-two percent of Americans are instead using the apps for casual relationships, while forty-one percent of people admitted they just swipe out of boredom.

Moreover, more than one in three people have engaged in a one-night stand after matching with someone on the platform. And a lot of the “swiping” is not always genuine.

Forty percent of people have allowed friends to go crazy and swipe for them, while thirty-two percent of Americans have made actual games out of matching people.

Plus, it appears that dating platforms have continued to foster superficiality.

The majority of Americans believe that photos are the most important profile feature, but they also cite “physical appearance” as their largest turnoff.

