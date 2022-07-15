Meet The Milkin’ Mamas: A Sister-Duo Taking Over Dairy Farming

Do you remember the 2006 Disney Channel comedy Cow Belles starring Aly & AJ?

Well, two sisters named Erin and Megan Grawe are basically the real-life Callum sisters who run their family’s dairy farm. Plus, they even call themselves the Milkin’ Mamas.

The Grawe sisters are based in Janesville, Wisconsin, where they operate Daluge Farm Inc.– a fifth-generation dairy farm resting on one hundred and seventy acres that is home to one hundred and forty cows.

And aside from producing dairy for the Janesville community and beyond, the Grawe sisters also host farm camps for children and farm tours.

At farm camp, children get to learn the ins and outs of operating a dairy farm.

Each camper receives a chore of the day, learns farm skills, participates in team-building activities such as tractor pulls and obstacle courses, and even gets to create their own dairy-based snack at the end of the day.

Or, if you are simply looking to check out the dairy farm, you can sign up for a farm tour. The tours are by appointment only and cost only ten dollars per person.

You can go with a partner, family or some friends to learn all about the dairy farm experience!

pictured above are the Graw sisters

