In The Middle Of Kissing A Guy, He Said He Did Not Want To Give Her The Wrong Idea And That He Wasn’t Ready To Be Anything More Than Friends

A 28-year-old woman has spent the last 6 years single and ready to mingle. Not too long ago, she finally did meet a 34-year-old guy who seemed to be wonderful, and she learned that he also had not been in a relationship for several years.

She met this guy through a dating app, and she even got to see him on 3 different dates. She had a great time with him, and she felt that she was getting to really know him.

Sadly, as their 3rd date came to an end, this guy told her something pretty shocking.

“At the end of the evening on our 3rd date, he invited me back to his place to listen to some records,” she explained.

“As I was hoping, eventually, he made a move and we began kissing. But something happened as soon as we started…he pulled away from me and told me he needed to be upfront.”

“This was when he expressed that he’d been seeing someone a couple of months ago and got his heart crushed and still wasn’t over it, and therefore he doesn’t want to give me the wrong idea.”

It certainly hurt to have him say this, and then they kept on kissing one another before chatting again about some heavier topics.

This guy did then go on to say that he was trying his best to move past what he had been through and was not expecting to meet someone as interesting as her.

He also pointed out that he does require some more alone time in order to be able to fully get over what happened to him before asking her if they could remain friends.

