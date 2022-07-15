She Worked On A Cruise Ship For Over A Year, And Now She’s Dishing All The Creepy Facts About Cruises

If you’ve ever been on a cruise for a lovely vacation, have you ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes?

Well, a young woman has taken to TikTok to educate viewers on what things go on during a cruise experience that guests may not be aware of.

TikTok user Lauren (@laurentalkssmack) has worked on cruise ships in the past and was inspired to make a video about what she learned during that time after other former cruise ship employees came on TikTok with their own videos.

Lauren’s video emphasizes all of the ‘creepy’ things that she learned while working on a cruise. For starters, there is actually a morgue on board most cruise ships.

Granted, many of them are probably unused, but poor Lauren had a traumatic experience.

She once saw a covered dead body being wheeled out of a ship’s morgue and said it was enough to make her not want to work on a cruise anymore.

Lauren also mentioned that there is a jail on cruise ships. So if someone gets in trouble or does anything illegal while aboard, there is a place for them to go.

If you’ve been on an elevator inside of a cruise ship, perhaps you’ve noticed that many of them do not have an option to go up to deck 13. The buttons may go from 12 straight to 14. This is not an error.

TikTok; pictured above is Lauren in her video

