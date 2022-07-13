Mississippi Teen Heroically Rescued 3 Teenage Girls And 1 Police Officer After A Car Drove Into The Pascagoula River

On July 3, a vehicle mistakenly drove off the I-10 and plunged into the Pascagoula River in Moss Point, Mississippi.

The incident occurred at about 2:30 a.m. when the driver allegedly followed a GPS route right into the water.

Three teenage girls were also inside of the car when it traveled about twenty feet past the shoreline and began to sink.

Thankfully, a sixteen-year-old named Corion Evans was on the scene and jumped into action.

He quickly removed his shirt, shoes, and phone from his pocket before diving into the river. One of Corion’s friends, Karon Bradley, also followed suit.

“I was just like, ‘I can’t let none of these folks die. They need to get out the water.’ So, I just started getting them. I was not even thinking about anything else,” Corion explained.

The teen has been swimming nearly his entire life, and that night, his skill really stood up to the test. Corion successfully kept the victims above the water line while also swimming them to store.

A Moss Point Police Department officer, Gary Mercer, did arrive on scene in the midst of Corion’s rescue efforts and attempted to assist the teen.

Facebook; pictured above Mayor Billy Knight gives the Corion Evans Certificate of Commendation to Corion

