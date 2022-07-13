Elevate Your Summer Evening Date Night Or Hangout By Floating Around In An Inflatable Pool

Are you running out of summer date night ideas? Look no further. This is the perfect sunset set-up if you are lucky enough to have a pool in your backyard.

The first item you will need is an inflatable swimming pool. This sounds counter-intuitive, I know. But, it is essential, and you can snag one on Amazon for only $33 right now.

Next, you should gather some of your comfiest blankets and pillows.

You can line the bottom of the inflatable pool with a quilt, comforter, throw blanket, or whatever bedding you enjoy the most.

And once that step is over, the fun begins. The whole point of the inflatable pool is to create a relaxing and romantic hangout spot to float around with your partner.

So, you should add any of your favorite items next. We suggest first packing a little cooler with some drinks. You can stick to sodas and iced tea or go the alcoholic route and pop in some wine coolers.

Next come the snacks. If you are going for a more “chill” hangout, bags of chips and popcorn might be perfect.

Or, if you would rather elevate the evening, you can go so far as creating an entire charcuterie board to enjoy.

TikTok; pictured above is the pool within the pool

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.