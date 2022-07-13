New Therapy Was Found To Reduce The Likelihood Of PTSD Symptoms And Headache Disability In Veterans

In a recent study conducted by the University of Texas, researchers developed a new therapy– known as cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBTH)– meant to specifically target post-traumatic headaches following traumatic brain injuries (TBIs).

Miraculously, this same therapy was also found to drastically reduce the likelihood of related disabilities and co-occurring symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in veterans.

The study was facilitated at the Polytrauma Rehabilitation Center of the South Texas Veterans Health Care System, where study participants all suffered from persistent PTSD symptoms and headaches.

Once identified, the participants were then assigned to one of three treatment courses: the usual care facilitated at the Veterans hospital, CPT, or CBTH.

The usual care can consist of injections, pain medications, acupuncture, physical therapy, massages, and more.

CPT, also known as cognitive processing therapy, is the leading treatment used for PTSD. It teaches patients how to evaluate and alter their own trauma-related thoughts.

Finally, CBTH, the treatment developed by the study researchers, instead uses cognitive behavioral therapy concepts including relaxation, goal-setting, and planning to reduce headaches and improve mental state.

The researchers discovered that, compared to the standard care practices, CBTH participants reported a rapid decrease in disability with zero impact on day-to-day function.

CBTH patients also displayed fewer symptoms of PTSD than the patients who underwent CPT.

