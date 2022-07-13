She’s On A Work Trip Right Now And Her Boss Asked Her To Come To His Hotel Room The Other Night

A 29-year-old girl is currently on a trip for work right now, and things are not going well.

Normally, she never consumes any drinks if she’s in the company of her coworkers, but this trip wound up being the first time that she let her guard down.

She sticks to this advice on the majority of the occassions though, as this advice was given to her by her female mentor.

On the work trip she’s on this week though, she strayed from that advice, and things got creepy.

“We are on a trip right now and after dinner last night my director, my boss to whom I report and me were sitting and talking and they ordered drinks,” she explained.

“At first I thought to leave but then I thought it will be a good networking opportunity for me to have a drink with my director.”

“So I had two small glasses and we talked for about 30 minutes. It was when we were returning to our rooms (me and boss are on the same floor) when he asked me to come to his room as he wanted to discuss something important. I turned him down then he asked to come in again but I said no I am very tired and need to sleep.”

It was literally 11:30 in the evening that her boss asked her to come to his room, and he kept insisting that he wanted to talk to her about something that had to do with work.

She obviously knew better though.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.