Teenagers Held An Insane Party In An $8 Million Dollar Mansion That They Broke Into And They Posted Evidence Of What They Did On Snapchat

A rager thrown by teenagers in a suburban Florida neighborhood was disrupted by the police after a neighbor had called in a noise complaint.

However, this was not your typical teenage party.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Department is on the lookout for the young people responsible for breaking into an $8 million mansion and hosting a massive, open-house party that doubled as a boxing match while the owners were not home.

In the early hours of the morning on Saturday, June 18th, the sheriff’s office received a call from a resident on Blackwater street who wanted to file a noise complaint on their neighbor’s house.

When cops pulled up to the residence, most of the wild teenagers had fled the scene.

As is the case with most events held by teenagers, there are tons of videos and pictures from the party that have been circulating all over social media.

From Snapchat to Instagram, there is no way to cover up evidence of the chaotic night.

In the videos, what appears to be hundreds of teenagers can be seen socializing and dancing in the mansion’s large and lavish living room.

Walton County Sheriff’s Department; pictured above is a scene from the party

