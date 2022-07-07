The Opportunity To Stay In Scooby Doo’s Mystery Machine Sold Out Quickly, And We’re Not Surprised

Growing up I watched the animated Scooby-Doo shows. Who doesn’t love the classic 70’s styled clothing and mystery-solving crew, along with the Great Dane Scooby-Doo himself?

I then watched the live-action movie from 2002 with Mathew Lillard as Shaggy, Freddie Prince Jr. as Fred, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Daphne, and Linda Cardellini as Velma. I always loved watching these movies and shows growing up.

I always thought of the scene from the 2002 film, where Shaggy and Scooby were living in the Mystery Machine, by a beach, just eating and living their best life.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the movie, Matthew Lillard himself hosted three nights of stays in the Mystery Machine, parked in southern California.

According to Airbnb’s website, the main takeaways were, “To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the live-action ‘Scooby-Doo’ film, Matthew Lillard is hosting three groovy stays in a recreation of the Mystery Machine in partnership with Airbnb and Warner Bros. Consumer Products.”

“This summer, guests can live out their van-life dreams along the Southern California coastline while staying overnight in Shaggy and Scooby’s vehicle.”

“During their stay, guests can channel their inner Shaggy (but this time, he’s retired!) with all-you-can eat snacks, plenty of games fit for the mystery-solving duo, and a retro TV to re-watch the film.”

This sounds super cool. I would definitely do this with my boyfriend.

The experiences included in the stay were a virtual greeting from the original Shaggy, Lillard himself, along with throwbacks to 2002, such as Shaggy’s lava lamp, a portable CD player, and more.

