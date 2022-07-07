Her Fiancé Changed The Date Of Their Wedding Without Consulting With Her First, So She Completely Lost It On Him

A 31-year-old woman is engaged to her 34-year-old fiancé named Caleb, and their wedding was supposed to be happening in the near future.

She just learned though that Caleb changed the date of their wedding without consulting with her first, and she only found this out through a friend of Caleb’s.

Caleb didn’t even tell her about switching their agreed-upon date around, but he does have some reasoning behind it all.

Let’s start with the fact that Caleb has a son who is 13. Caleb’s son sadly was diagnosed with a pretty serious medical problem that will take months of recovery and treatment to resolve.

It turns out that Caleb pushed their wedding back because of his son, and when she confronted him about why he made that kind of a decision without consulting with her, he said that it was important for him to first and foremost get his son to the best place with his health.

Additionally, Caleb doesn’t want to get married until their son can be happy and also healthy while in attendance, and clearly, he’s not there yet.

Finally, Caleb admitted to her that he was afraid to let his son be around too many people as he was getting treatment, so he just figured pushing their wedding out by a couple of months wouldn’t be a problem.

“I felt upset and couldn’t help but start arguing with him and objecting to this decision,” she explained.

“He argued that I’m being selfish and short-sighted and that I clearly don’t care about his son like I say I do.”

