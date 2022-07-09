This Husband Addressed The Outrageous Comments Often Made About His Disabled Wife

John Reynolds, a thirty-three-year-old TikToker, constantly receives intrusive questions about his marriage.

His wife, Jade, is disabled, and for some reason, people will not quit asking about their intimacy habits.

Jade, who is thirty-three years old, was diagnosed with acute transverse myelitis at the age of twelve.

This extremely rare condition interrupts spinal cord nerve messages and, in Jade’s case, resulted in paralysis.

Despite her health struggles, though, Jade and John have led an extremely loving marriage in England.

The pair took to TikTok in order to help spread awareness and educate the public about interabled couples.

But, their online presence has also welcomed countless inappropriate comments and questions.

John became frustrated and actually posted a TikTok compilation including all of the ridiculous questions he is asked about his wife.

