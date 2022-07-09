Janitors Are Dishing On Their Best Cleaning Hacks That You Can Use In Your Everyday Life

Whether you are new to living on your own or a seasoned veteran, there can never be enough cleaning tricks.

And who knows those hacks best than people who clean every single day?

So, one user recently asked the janitors and housekeepers of Reddit to share their “neat cleaning tricks” with the rest of us.

Nosebleed? No Problem

“Peroxide will get fresh blood out of clothes or linens if applied as soon as possible.”

–Aaronkellysbones

“And if you do not have peroxide, I find that cold water does work as well if you are fast enough.”

–Hyruii

How To Deal With Grease

