This Japanese Theme Park Offers 23 Rare Hot Springs– Including Ones Filled With Wine And Coffee

If you have been looking for a reason to visit Japan, this world-famous hot spring theme park is totally worth it.

Known as Hakone Kowakien Yunessun, the theme park offers twenty-three one-of-a-kind hot spring baths for guests to soak in.

Some are indoor, some are outdoor, and others are even private. So, no matter the hot spring you prefer, Yunessun definitely has it.

The outdoor area is famous for the Rodeo Mountain water slides, a water-immersive jungle gym, and the Dragon’s waterfall.

Or, if you prefer to simply lounge and take in the scenery, you can relax in a forty-meter hot spring bath while enjoying breathtaking views of Sagami Bay and Hakone’s mountains.

And while the outdoor hot springs are beautiful, Yunessun’s indoor options will also blow you away.

First, the park offers cave baths– where you can explore the hot springs located beneath Rodeo Mountain and even view aquariums of jellyfish.

And if you would like to rejuvenate your skin in a one-of-a-kind spa experience, the wine baths and coffee baths will do the trick.

That’s right– there is one hot spring that is completely filled with wine! Yunessun described bathing in wine as a “luxury adored by Cleopatra and Queen Mary for its skin rejuvenating qualities,”– such as improving circulation and oxygenation.

