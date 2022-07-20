This TikToker Called Out Recruiters Who Try To Gaslight Already-Employed Prospects Into Accepting Lower Salaries

According to Zippia, there are over two hundred and twenty-five thousand job recruiters currently employed in the U.S.

Widespread recruiting really began here in the states after World War II, following a gap in the workplace and numerous job vacancies.

Since then, staffing agencies and corporate recruiting have evolved a lot– developing into reviewing, screening, and soliciting of potential applicants that we know today.

Most often, these recruiters will reach out on professional networking sites such as LinkedIn or the like.

And while the responsibility of practically selling a job to someone is likely not easy, one man on TikTok recently called our recruiters for their sometimes shady practices.

The twenty-six-year-old is an engineer who receives countless messages from recruiters advertising other engineering opportunities.

Although the TikToker is content with his current position, he decided to hear the latest recruiter out.

“It happened to me again. Another recruiter slid in my DMs. We scheduled an interview, and when I finally told him the parameters of what I wanted– salary and everything like that– he was like, ‘That’s way too high,'” the man recalled.

TikTok; pictured above is @pbsquamer in his video

