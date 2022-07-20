Her Ex-Husband Is About To Get Married To The Woman He Cheated On Her With In One Week, And She Slept With Him Last Night, So She’s Wondering If She Should Go Through With Ruining This Wedding Before It Even Happens

A 39-year-old woman was happily married to her 41-year-old husband, but that all came crashing down around her when she found out that he cheated on her with a 25-year-old girl while she was pregnant with the daughter, no less.

Her husband begged her to overlook what he did, but she really wasn’t able to do that, so they opted to get divorced from one another.

Just months after their divorce, her now ex-husband got down on one knee and proposed to the other girl.

“He has, however, never stopped telling me how regretful and remorseful he was, and at times he was angry because “I moved on so easily,” she explained.

“I didn’t move on easily at all. It was hard being a single mom and losing the love of my life, but I guess not dying or spiraling down in despair is “moving on easily” for him.”

“They’re getting married in a week. He showed up outside my apartment at 11 last night. Crying and asking for a second chance.”

Well, one thing led to another, and then she wound up right in bed with her ex-husband. She admits that she really did miss the physical connection that they had, and so now she’s left with a choice.

Should she destroy her ex-husband’s upcoming marriage before it even happens?

She’s taking a page out of Taylor Swift’s book and never wants to get back with her ex for the rest of her life, but she’s leaning towards imploding his ability to live happily ever after with his side chick turned main chick.

