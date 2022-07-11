You Can Now Own NFTs Of Famous French Works By Monet, Renoir, And Degas, And Some Of The Proceeds Will Go Towards Caring For Some Of The Artwork In Real Life

NFTs may be a brand-new art form, but even historically classic works of art are now being minted into non-fungible tokens.

In fact, the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston (MFA) recently announced that it is launching a collection of twenty-four rare impressionist pastel NFTs.

These NFTs will include works created by renowned artists such as Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Jean-Francois Millet, Edouard Manet, and Edgar Degas. Talk about a high-profile launch.

The collection will be facilitated via a partnership with laCollection.io– a certified NFT platform– and buying is set to open on July 14th.

In checking out the exhibition, you might recognize Degas’ famous portrayal of ballerinas in his pieces Dancers Resting and Dancers in Rose.

Or, you might be drawn to Monet’s works Broad Landscape and View of the Sea.

And if you are wondering why such classic works are being offered in NFT format, the MFA’s Chief Operating Officer Eric Woods explained how this is the next logical step for preservation and public enjoyment of the pieces.

“The MFA’s seldom-shown French pastels are masterworks,” Woods said. “But, they are not often on display due to their fragility.”

“By minting NFTs of these works, we are leveraging new modalities to be able to share our collection more broadly.”

