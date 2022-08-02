Her Boyfriend Said That He Would Marry His Best Friend In An Instant, And She’s Doubting That He Wants To Be With Her

A 22-year-old girl has spent the last 2 years with her 27-year-old boyfriend, though their relationship has been hot and cold during their time together.

A couple of days ago, her boyfriend sent her a photo that happened to include the name of his Reddit account within the photo, and she thought it would be a good idea to do some digging and see what he had been posting online.

Well, as she dug deeper into her boyfriend’s post history, she found something he wrote just 4 months ago, and it crushed her to read his words.

His post focused on one of his female friends that was very sick, and her boyfriend was concerned that she had cancer.

Although her boyfriend had somewhat brought this up to her, he never went into any detail as he did in his post.

“Early in the relationship, I broke up with him because I found out he sent her flowers,” she explained.

“He said that they were a thank you gift, which the bill did say it was. However, it was also the first time he sent me flowers, so I was a bit sad that I had to share the event.”

“The issue is that he said that he loves her with all his heart and would marry her in an instant if he could, but he can’t. That was a punch in the gut.”

As soon as she read that, she went to her boyfriend and asked him about that. Her boyfriend claimed that he was so terrified that his friend was about to pass away that he wrote those words without considering them.

