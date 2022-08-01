Her Parents Got Divorced 2 Months Ago Because Her Dad Was Cheating On Her Mom, And Now That He’s Bringing This Other Woman Around, She Does Not Want To Meet Her At All

A 22-year-old girl’s parents ended up getting divorced just 2 months ago, and their divorce was 100% due to her dad.

She and her entire family discovered that her dad had spent the last 5 years cheating on her mom with another woman, and that’s what led to her parents splitting up.

A week ago, her dad decided that he was comfortable enough inviting this other woman (who is now his girlfriend) over to his house.

Although she has moved out of her dad’s house, her little brother still lives there with him.

“I believe he is attempting to begin introducing her to the family, but I have declined any meetings he has tried to set up,” she explained.

“At this point, I have no desire to meet this woman, and frankly, I have no positive feelings towards her.”

“My dad is wanting to arrange a vacation with them, and I told him I’m just not ready to meet her. I know this hurts my dad, but I can’t justify having a relationship with someone who knowingly dated a married man for 5 years.”

She isn’t just upset about this other woman; she’s still upset with her dad, too, for what he did to her mom, and she’s trying her best to get over all of this, but it’s going to take her some time.

While she would like to not see her dad be miserable, he caused her mom so much heartache that she’s not ready to meet his girlfriend at all.

