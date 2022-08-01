Her Cousin’s Kids Had No Clue That They Were Adopted, And She Accidentally Told Them All While On A Family Beach Vacation

A 27-year-old woman and her husband have struggled for months to get pregnant, and after she recently had to undergo emergency surgery, she was told that being pregnant would never be in the cards for her.

Although she and her husband were heartbroken about this, they decided that they could instead adopt 2 of 3 children sometime in the future.

Following her surgery and recovery from that, she and her husband took a beach vacation with their extended family.

On the trip, her loved ones couldn’t help but wonder what was going to be in the cards for her now in regard to having children.

She informed her family that she and her husband were going to be moving forward with adopting children, and her aunt immediately had something negative to say about that.

Her aunt mocked her and said that she wouldn’t be “allowed” to adopt children since she does not have the “experience” that an orphanage would be looking for.

Shocked, she questioned her aunt about why her cousin was allowed to adopt kids but she would not be able to.

“What I didn’t realize was that the children were within earshot and came running asking if they’re really adopted (they’re age 14 and 17),” she explained.

“My cousin (37F) panicked, and I felt extremely bad. 17yo nephew ran out. I have received messages from my cousin and her husband telling me how much of an AH move it was and that I should not have included her in my spat with our aunt (her mom).”

