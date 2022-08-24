He’s Upset That His Girlfriend Has Gained Just 19 Pounds, And Has Been Encouraging Her To Lose Weight

A twenty-seven-year-old man has been living with his girlfriend of six years now. But, according to him, her appearance has changed a lot over the last few years.

When they first got together, his girlfriend was apparently very fit and had an athletic body to match.

Then, after she got promoted, began working longer hours, and started eating later at night, she reportedly put on some weight.

We are not talking fifty or even one hundred pounds, though. Somehow, he knows that his girlfriend has put on exactly nineteen pounds.

“And on her five-foot-two frame, it definitely shows,” he said.

Once he realized she was slowly gaining weight, he apparently tried to drop “subtle hints” over the last year.

But, after she did not catch on, he literally sat her down last month to have a discussion about her weight. And shockingly, she agreed.

“I said that enough was enough. She needed to make an effort to get healthy. And she agreed and asked me to help since I am in great shape myself,” he recalled.

Then, following their discussion, he claims to have done “everything to support her in losing weight.”

