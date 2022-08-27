His Daughter Is Unsure About What She Wants To Study In University, So He Revised His Terms For Her College Fund 

This forty-two-year-old dad has a daughter who is graduating with the class of 2022. And, over the years, he has set aside a nice college fund for her that is now worth enough to cover the average cost of a four-year university.

But, she has been pretty indecisive about what she wants to study after high school– and he totally gets that feeling.

“I understand. It’s a wildly young age to completely know what you want to do for the rest of your life,” he said.

So, when his daughter said she wanted to take a gap year before college to mull over her options, he was honestly all for it.

Something apparently switched in her mind, though, because just yesterday, she approached him with a new plan. Next semester, she wants to go to college.

And he was fully supportive at first but became a bit concerned when he started asking her standard questions– such as what she wanted to study and where she wanted to go– and she had no idea.

In turn, he came up with an alternative plan. If she is still unsure about her decision, she should consider completing her general education requirements at a local community college in order to save money and not waste time.

“Also, I will give her any money not used in her college fund after she graduates for a down payment or for some ‘getting started’ money depending on how much is left over,” he noted.

But, his daughter was not really into the idea of attending community college and instead insisted on getting the four-year university experience.

