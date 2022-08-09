His Sister Is Angry With Him For Not Wanting To Pay For Her Stepdaughter To Attend A Private School

A 33-year-old man has a sister 3 years younger than he is. When his sister was much younger, she gave birth to her son, and her son’s father walked out on them.

He stepped in to help his sister with her son, and he has done so much for this kid that he feels that he’s basically his own child.

He always said to his sister’s son that if he worked hard in school, he would pay for him to attend a private school.

“From a young age, he seemed to have an affinity for sciences,” he explained. “At the age of 8, I decided to transfer him into a private school. He excels there, and I’m very happy.”

Just after he enrolled his sister’s son in private school, his sister got married, and her new husband came with a daughter.

He does like his sister’s stepdaughter, but he has not spent a lot of time around her or his sister, as he just became a father himself.

Well, not too long ago, he received a call from his sister, who asked if he could pay for her almost 8-year-old stepdaughter to also attend private school.

“She reminded me that I told her I would always help her children out,” he said. “True, but never did I think she would assume I would be helping her stepchildren out.”

“Those children aren’t related to me. She’s really upset because she knows that I could afford it. But I personally am not out here to sponsor her stepkids, and I told her that.”

