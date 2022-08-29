New Study Finds That Humidity, Heat, And Sun Exposure Can Trigger Symptoms Of Mental Disorders

This summer, states around the country experienced record-setting heat waves. And New York was not immune to the sizzling blaze.

In fact, New York experienced the tenth hottest July in the past one hundred and fifty-three years.

And according to a recent study conducted by the University at Albany, this scorching weather can seriously exacerbate symptoms of mental disorders.

The study, which has since been published in Environment International, is groundbreaking in that it is the first inquiry to evaluate numerous meteorological factors on all mental disorder classes designated by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The researchers analyzed weather data from NYS Mesonet– which includes one hundred and twenty-six weather stations– and cross-referenced these findings against the rate of New York State emergency department visits.

And while a bit of sun has been found to boost energy and mood state in some people, the researchers found that exposure to overly humid and hot weather can actually push people with mental disorders to require emergency care.

Xinlei Deng, the study’s lead author, described how his research team came to this conclusion.

“By examining local weather conditions together with information on emergency department visits, we found clear trends connecting high heat, humidity, and sun exposure with increased emergency admissions due to mental disorders,” Deng explained.

More specifically, patients suffering from mood disorders, psychoactive substance use, stress disorders, and adult behavioral disorders saw the highest increase in emergency room admissions.

