New Survey Reveals Americans’ Dangerous Sunscreen Habits And Underscores The Importance Of Protecting Your Skin This Summer

Did you know that one in five Americans will develop skin cancer at some point in their lifetime?

In fact, about nine thousand and five hundred U.S. adults are diagnosed with skin cancer every single day, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.

Despite this reality, though, a new sun safety survey conducted by Advanced Dermatology revealed that Americans still are not properly protecting their skin.

In fact, only thirteen percent of people are committed to wearing sunscreen on their bodies most or all of the time.

Fifty-three percent of respondents said they “sometimes” apply sunscreen, and a whopping thirty-four percent admitted they rarely or never do.

Instead, most people appear to care more about protecting their face from the sun’s harmful rays than everything else.

After all, sun damage can lead to dark spots and wrinkles, which causes an earlier appearance of aging.

Women are pioneering this trend, with forty-four percent of U.S. women saying they always apply sunscreen on their face. Only fifteen percent of American men do the same.

However, it is crucial to remember that the sun does not discriminate. It not only will age the rest of your body, but over-exposure can lead to skin cancer in those unprotected spots.

