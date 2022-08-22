She Lost Both Of Her Legs In A Boating Accident And Her Husband Saved Her Life That Day

It was a warm and sunny Saturday afternoon on the Chicago Playpen, Lana and her husband were out on a friend’s boat enjoying the sunshine until the unthinkable happened.

The 34-year-old woman, wife, and mother of two were one of the many struck by a reckless boat driver, who backed into their float, wrecking everything in its way.

In a matter of seconds, her life would change forever as she was pulled underneath the boat fighting for her life.

The boat’s propellors struck her legs, leaving her in unimaginable pain and wondering if these were her last moments.

Struggling, she began to drown; she couldn’t swim.

Once she was finally able to get her head above water, she frantically searched for her husband. Thankfully their eyes met at a distance. However, the look on his face is something she will never be able to forget.

“I had my head above the water, at a distance, I saw my husband’s eyes searching for me in a panic. I will never forget his face of pain,” explained Lana in a GoFundMe post. “We connected eyes, but I couldn’t stay up; I truly began to drown.”

She felt herself drifting down into the lake like an object fearing she was falling to her death.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Lana

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.