She Went On 8 Dates With A Guy Who Said He’s Not Sure He Wants To Commit Because He Thinks She Doesn’t Try Enough With Her Appearance

A 26-year-old woman has been on 8 dates with a guy the same age as her, but this guy isn’t sure he wants to commit to her.

The first date she went on with this guy was out for sushi. The second date they had was to the movies.

The third date they had was Netflix and chill, and on date 4, they took a walk together.

For the following 4 dates, they have all been really casual and Netflix and chill style at this guy’s house.

When she most recently spent time with him, they talked about what they wanted, and his answer shocked her.

“He said he will be honest, he likes girls that make an effort, and he’s on the fence about me because my personality is there, that I’m great, but he likes someone who makes an effort for him,” she explained.

The thing is, though, she has been making an effort. She’s routinely spent at least an hour putting on makeup and getting ready every single time she has seen him.

Her outfits have been casually high-end clothing, as he has not invited her to go do anything outside of hanging out at his house lately.

She also went tanning and put in hair extensions for several of their dates, and she always wears makeup.

