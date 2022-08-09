She Wet The Bed During A Nightmare, And Thinks This Means Her Boyfriend Won’t Find Her Attractive Anymore

A 21-year-old girl lives with her 24-year-old boyfriend, whom she has been dating for about a year now.

She suffers from chronic nightmares, and her boyfriend does know about this. Yesterday evening, she had one of the most horrific nightmares that she has ever experienced.

At around 5 this morning, she awoke to find that her bed was completely and utterly soaked underneath where she had been sleeping.

Her boyfriend struggles with falling asleep, so she could clearly see that he was still kind of partially awake (though half sleepy) as he was sitting there and watching videos on YouTube.

“His back was to me, so I quickly stripped the sheet off (we just moved and until our mattress arrives we are using two twins pushed together with separate sheets) and ran out to shower and put everything in the washer,” she explained.

“When I came back, he rolled over and grabbed the one thing I forgot, an extra pillow. He then proceeded to say it smelled like pee and asked if I had wet the bed.”

She felt so humiliated, and she told him that she figured their cat had peed on their bed, which accounted for the smell.

Her boyfriend replied that he was happy to squeeze over and let her share his twin bed, but she couldn’t bring herself to do that.

She was just so ashamed that she let her boyfriend know that she was going to go sleep on the couch for a bit, and she had to be up in an hour for work regardless.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.