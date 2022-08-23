Tennessee Police Officers Escorted This 5-Year-Old To Her First Day Of Kindergarten After She Lost Her Father To A Heart Attack On Duty Last Year

Last Thursday, 5-year-old Anna Stolinsky of La Vergne, Tennessee, was getting ready for her first day of kindergarten at the Lancaster Christian Academy.

But, just before leaving, she was shocked to see countless La Vergne Police Department officers waiting outside to escort her to school.

Anna’s father, Sergeant Kevin Stolinsky, tragically died of a heart attack last year while on duty. So, in the wake of her father’s passing, Sgt. Stolinsky’s police brothers and sisters made sure that Anna felt far from alone on her first day.

The officers arrived via twenty police motorcycles and five vehicles– which were packed with Sgt. Stolinsky’s former colleagues.

“I was reading a book and went to tell my Nana, ‘The policemen are here!'” Anna recalled.

Her uncle, David Stolinsky, reportedly planned the sentimental escort and had asked her mother, Casey Stolinsky, for permission.

Then, upon arriving at the elementary school, the Stolinsky family was greeted by another group of officers who lined the walkway to the school’s front doors.

Anna got to walk through the line of officers while high-fiving them and thanking them for the kind gesture.

Facebook; pictured above officers with the La Vergne Police Department escort Anna to school

